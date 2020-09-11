After being shut down for more than four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile is open once again but is asking supporters for help recovering financially.



Like theaters across the country, the Dauphin Street film venue closed its doors in the spring as cases of COVID-19 began to multiply and state mandates shut down almost all entertainment venues.



Last weekend, the Crescent resumed screenings with “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and will begin showing its second film, “Words on Bathroom Walls,” Friday evening.



But looking toward the future, the Crescent Theater Film Society (CTFS) — a nonprofit formed to support the independent theater — is asking for help to make up for lost ground on its annual fundraising efforts. Earlier this week, the group launched a gofundme.com page to aid in those efforts.



“The shutdowns imposed by the threat of COVID-19 have closed the theater since March, greatly hampering fundraising efforts. Since the CTFS is entirely made up of volunteers, we have not been eligible for the initial federal or state relief programs,” the page reads. “With the Crescent open once again, we are appealing to donors to help us keep the screen from going dark permanently.”



Without essential nonprofit support, the CTFS indicated the crescent could be forced to close permanently as early as October or November. After eight days, the GoFundMe effort has already reached nearly a quarter of its initial goal of $20,000. As of Friday afternoon, the total raised was $3,945.





