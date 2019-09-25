To the editor:

Tuesday the people of Fairhope responded to the clarion call sounded by hundreds of parents and teachers and community supporters. Determined Fairhopers of all ages and stages, and the magic of technology, and open minds and hearts and finally the stars have aligned for our schools.

Finally, our utopian community on the bay takes responsibility for its part in supporting its public schools, the backbone of a democracy. Finally we trust our educators, and we challenge them, to the highest standards, to deliver opportunities for the generations who become our future.

Founded in 1894 on a dream that recognized “equality of opportunity for all,” Fairhope celebrates its 125th birthday this year. Our 3-mill tax is a game-changing birthday present to the community. Education changes lives, and Fairhope’s teachers prove that every day!

Pam Turner

Retired teacher, Fairhope