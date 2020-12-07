Mobile municipal Judge Karlos Finley plans to formally announce his campaign for mayor at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement.

The announcement is slated to take place at the intersection of Clement Street and James H. Finley Drive in Toulminville.

As mayor, Finley said he wants to make public safety and uniting people two priorities.

“Together we can grow our city into what we all know it’s capable of being,” he said in a statement. “Our city faces several challenges. The consistent decline in its population and violent crime are at the top of the list.”

The statement calls “fourth generation Mobilian” Finley “uniquely qualified” to be mayor because of his experience in business, law enforcement and the judiciary.

“The campaign slogan is ‘Strongest Together Mobile,’” Finley said in the statement. “The slogan embodies all that my family and I have worked for since my grandfather began practicing medicine here …. Standing up for the citizens of Mobile is what we have always done. I will continue to do so when elected to the city’s highest elected office.”

Finley joins the race along with Councilman Fred Richardson, who announced his intention of seeking the office earlier this year. Incumbent Mayor Sandy Stimpson has not yet announced if he will seek a third term in office.