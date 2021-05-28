Marching into a sanctuary filled with their family and friends, the Firefighter Recruit Class 20-02 filled the seats where they would soon be graduating from their 24-week-long training program on Friday morning at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

Almost 30 recruits were in the 20-02 class, including one who will serve in the Saraland Fire Department and another in the Daphne Fire Department.

“We want to make sure that we acknowledge the enormous sacrifice that’s going to be made by the men and women that are here,” Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste said. “The last 24 weeks was just the beginning of what’s to come, but we know that you will make the city of Mobile, the city of Saraland, the city of Daphne proud in your contribution to service to our community. I just wanted to say thank you.”

The recruits have undergone 400 hours of fire training and 400 more of EMT training, plus 80 hours of hazmat training, through instruction and hands-on practice.

“To the graduating class, you have exhibited the dedication and the competence needed to succeed in our profession,” District Chief Marquis James said.

Battiste said most of the time, jobs in public safety or public service are thankless ones. The sacrifices that must be made over the course of these careers often go unrecognized.

Ibrahim Matovu is one of the graduating recruits and was recognized for his academic and physical achievement. He expressed his thanks to the various people who helped get him to this moment.

“Thank you for all the support you’ve given us,” Matovu said. “I’m so thankful to be here and I believe we’ll do the best we can to serve alongside the great people on the Mobile Fire Department.”

One of the goals of recruit training, Chief Jeremy Lami said, is to hire for character, not competence. Competence can be taught through training, while character reflects the core values of a person.

“Those values start somewhere,” Lami said. “Oftentimes, they begin with the men and women, family and friends that are in this room right now.”

Character is important, as the actions of one firefighter, whether positive or negative, impacts the public perception of the department, whether they are on or off duty, Lami said.

“Citizens don’t expect us to perform just at a level that’s the bare minimum,” Lami said. “They expect the best and that’s the level of service that we want to provide each and every day.”

Just as they had come in, the graduates, no longer recruits, marched out of the sanctuary in a single line, before quickly reuniting with their family and friends, where they were met with congratulations, handshakes and hugs.