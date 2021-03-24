Four individuals with leadership roles in the Grand Bay Volunteer Fire Department (GBVFD) have quit, complaining the fire district’s board has not done enough to provide necessary equipment.

Jeff Wyatt, a firefighter who quit along with the chief, assistant chief and two captains, blamed “ongoing issues” with the department and the board that oversees it.

“The board played a part in it,” he said. “The community played a part, but for me, if I’m going to risk my life going into a burning building, I want to have reliable equipment.”

That was an assurance Wyatt said the fire district board couldn’t meet.

“Everything we asked for, the board made excuses for why we couldn’t have it,” he said. “Any time we asked for something, they always went the cheaper route. It has been like that for years.”

Board President Tony Baggett said the board struggles to make ends meet on the paltry $35 per year it receives from Grand Bay residents since its founding 30 years ago. He said the board has tried three times to raise the annual fee to $70 and each time it has been rejected by residents.

“If the money’s not there, we can’t spend it,” Baggett said. “We have a truck payment due at the end [of the year] and insurance. I can understand they want new gear … but it’s something where the community is not behind us.”

Board Secretary Susan Todd defended her colleagues and said some of the volunteers who quit were in line to get new equipment. She said the board has received grants for thousands of dollars for other new equipment. The department has also recently received a new brush truck, in time for spring and summer when brush fires are worse, she said.

“I really don’t understand where that’s coming from,” Todd said about board complaints. “That’s just not true.”

Todd said the real reason the firefighters quit has “nothing to do with not getting equipment.”

Monnie Tripp, a board member, said he’s heard rumors a fire district board candidate might be what has the firefighters ready to quit. He told Lagniappe he “didn’t blame them.”

“They’ve been disparaged by someone who could be put on the board,” he said. “That’s the gossip.”

The candidate in question, Angela Goudreault, said she is running for the seat because she wants to make the board and the fire department better. She blamed many of the problems on a lack of communication on “all sides.”

“I’m upset the department isn’t getting the training they need,” she said. “That’s the chief’s responsibility.”

Goudreault also believes firefighters, even volunteers, should be held to a code of conduct, which she says is not currently happening. She complained there is “no transparency on the board.”

“If you ask a question, you get a roundabout answer,” she said.

With a leadership vacuum at the top, the board has taken in a number of applications for chief and other positions since the departures took place.