Airbus A220 aircraft production is one step closer to reality as the first large aircraft components for the first aircraft have been delivered to the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility. The first of the major component assemblies (MCAs), consisting of the aft fuselage and cockpit, arrived by truck at the Airbus’ U.S. Manufacturing Facility at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley.

“With the arrival of these assemblies, A220 production in Mobile will shortly become a reality,” said Paul Gaskell, President-Airbus U.S. A220, Inc. “The arrival of these MCAs is taking place almost four years to the day from when our first A320 MCAs arrived. It’s amazing to see how much we’ve grown over that time, and an exciting time for Airbus, Mobile and Alabama. The team has been working very hard over the past year to make this happen, and we’re ready to get started delivering another great aircraft from Mobile.”

The fuselage section and cockpit of the aircraft are the first MCAs to arrive, kicking off a series of arrivals over the next few weeks, including the wings, vertical and horizontal tail planes, tail cones and landing gear. Aircraft production is scheduled to begin in the next couple of months, even as construction on some of the A220-specific buildings on the campus continues over the next year. Employees for the new A220 production line will be returning from training in Mirabel, Canada in time for production start. Hiring for A220 and A320 production is ongoing (https://airbususmanufacturing.applicantpro.com/jobs/.https://airbususmanufacturing.applicantpro.com/jobs). First aircraft delivery is scheduled in 2020.