Jaclyn Robinson, owner of Jaclyn Robinson Photography Studio in Mobile, has announced a major expansion of her second business venture, which initially sprouted up in early 2019 as a wholesale distribution supplier.

Mo’Bay Beignet Co. found success delivering Robinson’s made-from-scratch beignet mix, along with buttercream- and cinnamon-flavored syrups, to a network of locally owned businesses.

To date, she counts Carpe Diem, Domke Market and Priester’s Pecans as repeat customers. Retailers sell Robinson’s products off their shelves (after markup) for consumers to use at home.

“I came up with the idea for the name years ago,” Robinson said. “The idea behind starting to sell the mix and syrups straight to businesses came from encouragement by family and friends who’ve enjoyed the recipes served at holiday functions over the years.”

Robinson initially discovered her 1,900-square-foot locale downtown at 451 Dauphin St., nestled between the new eatery SOCU and local tech firm Fishing Chaos last fall while scoping out an ideal spot for a brick-and-mortar flagship shop.

Upon opening in early February, the beignet café will reportedly be the first of its kind to singularly serve the Café Du Monde-style, deep-fried choux pastries, along with coffee, inside city limits.

“If this takes off, I’d like to open other locations in the area over the next few years,” Robinson said. Expected hours of operation for the shop, employing five when fully staffed, will run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, closing at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

“So far we’ve spent $50,000 in upgrades to make this space restaurant ready. We’re all in,” Robinson said. “The reception we’ve had from local residents downtown has been very positive and I’m excited to open. Mobile has needed something like this for a long time.”

More information about the company can be found on social media or on the company website: mobaybeignetco.com.

Business moves, transactions

In an update, Braided River Brewing Co., located at 420 St. Lewis St. in the Wheeler Lofts building, will be holding a soft opening from Jan. 23 to 25 prior to its grand fête on Feb. 1. Four beers will be on tap for the January event, with two more to be added after formally opening.

Per general manager Justo Longa, the new brewery will hire around 15 workers when fully staffed, adding brewers, bartenders, barbacks and managers.

“One thing that will separate us from the competition will be the setting up of tours in the back-brew area that customers can already see from the front section,” Longa said.

He went on to say the entire brewing process will be touched on in back room tours, including grain milling, mash conversion, liquid separation, boiling, fermentation, filtration, cellaring and final product sampling.

Maximum occupancy for the 1,200-square-foot bar and lounge section is 157 patrons. The brewing area, filled with an array of shiny floor-to-ceiling stainless steel cylindrical vats and processing platforms, covers 5,640 square feet.

Louisville-based 22nd State Bank is holding a grand opening for its fifth location, and first in the Mobile area, at 51 St. Joseph St. this Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The two-story, 10,600-square-foot site occupies the former Taylor Martino Law Firm and fronts Bienville Square downtown. Expectations are to add a balcony to the second floor sometime in February and all upgrades to the property were handled locally by White-Spunner Construction.

The new branch currently employs 15, with expectations to add more staff after opening. “Our entire executive level staff is also relocating to the new Mobile office and all lending decisions will be made locally,” Vice President and Marketing Director Susan Carothers said in a phone interview.

Mobile-based ad specialty company Landshark Promotions recently moved from their former West Mobile office, situated at 7856 West Side Park Drive to occupy a new, 1,500-square-foot leased space found downtown at 354 Dauphin St., next door to Buck’s Pizza. Site improvements by the tenant included interior repainting, upgraded lighting and exterior courtyard refurbishing.

The space effectively doubles their footprint to allow space for potential new hires in the near future, for a company that currently has four on payroll full time. “This is a convenient location to a lot of our clients, and we want to build a bigger customer base in the downtown area,” owner Chrissy Robinson said.

La Robe Boutique recently relocated its fifth store from 6920 Airport Blvd. in West Mobile, situated directly across from Premier Medical Group Providence, to a new, 1,170-square-foot retail space located at 3980-E Airport Blvd., inside Pinebrook Shopping Center. The shop is co-owned locally by the husband and wife team of Donnie and Bonnie Carter.

Pratt Thomas with Merrill P. Thomas Co. worked for the retailer in the transaction. The landlord was represented by Brittain Youngblood, partner with Youngblood Realty, and Erik Schatz of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors out of Birmingham.

Cameron Weavil with the Weavil Company reported that locally owned Springhill Cleaners in Mobile has moved from its former site at 4407A Old Shell to a new, 1,500-square-foot space at 3152 Old Shell Road. “A car had crashed into the front of their building, shutting down operations completely,” Weavil said. “Due to that accident, they called us wanting to find a new space soon. Four days later, they signed a lease to move into their new address, remaining on Old Shell Road.”

Mobile Bay ABA Autism Center has moved into 5550 Old Shell Road in Mobile, directly across from the post office near the University of South Alabama. Mobile Bay ABA Autism Center focuses on early intervention and occupational therapy services for children diagnosed with autism. Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Co. represented the landlord for the now fully occupied Old Shell Square shopping center.

Marietta Urquhart with White-Spunner Realty reported a 2,283-square-foot former First Community Bank property located at 18930 US-43 in Mt. Vernon was recently acquired by The First, a national banking association, for an undisclosed amount. Casey Lewis with Cross Creek Realty worked for the buyer in the transaction and Urquhart represented the seller.