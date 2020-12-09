By Gabriel Tynes and Dale Liesch

As the first two coronavirus vaccines are in the final stages of emergency approval for distribution nationwide, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris described the state’s vaccination plan Friday, but warned the public to maintain social distancing, mask and hygiene guidelines because it may be next summer before immunizations are widely available to anyone who wants one.

In a news conference hosted by U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, Harris said the recent numbers regarding COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are “mind-boggling” and “we have a very difficult time ahead.”

“We’re seeing numbers like we have not seen before,” he said. “In April, when the stay-at-home order was in place, we were worried when we had 500 inpatients in a single day. As of this week, we’ve had more than 1,800 inpatients in the state.”

Harris said the state is currently reporting around 2,500 new cases per day statewide and “hospitalizations at an all-time high.” The positive rate among those who have been tested is 12 to 13 percent and currently, more than 5 percent of all people in Alabama are known to have been infected.

“Others we’re not capturing,” he said. “About one of 10 [infections] ends up in the hospital. It’s unsustainable and we cannot continue to head down this road.”

Citing uncertain logistical and security concerns, Harris could not go into great detail about the state’s initial allotment of vaccines, but said the Pfizer product can only be accepted by a handful of institutions capable of storing it at -80 degrees Celsius and administering it 1,000 doses at a time. Harris said based on applications received by the Department of Health and Human Services, only 16 locations in Alabama are capable of administering the Pfizer vaccine, and although most are in population centers, a particular void will exist in southwest Alabama.

More flexible is the Moderna vaccine, which must be stored at -5 degrees Celsius and will be shipped in batches of 100. The good news is an additional four or five vaccines may be on the market by the spring, he said, but “they will all be different.”

“Not all vaccines will be appropriate for a given person. If you’re in a particular age group or demographic, there may only be one or two appropriate for you,” he said. “They all have different handling and dosage requirements, some are one shot, some are multiple shots. So there are a lot of moving parts and logistical complications we’re dealing with.”

Harris suggested those interested in receiving a vaccination consult with their personal physician about which product is appropriate for them.

Two local hospitals will be among the first eight in the state to receive supplies of COVID-19 vaccinations. Dr. Michael Chang, assistant chief medical officer for USA Health System, said University Hospital and USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital will receive a total of 3,000 vaccines from Pfizer sometime this week with 22 more hospitals expected to receive vaccines from Moderna a short time later.

USA Health, which purchased a super cooler for each hospital months ago, will be able to safely store the Pfizer vaccine.

“There are stringent expectations for distribution for the hospitals participating in this,” Chang told reporters at a press conference Friday. “There are certain percentages of hospital workers, certain percentages of retirement home workers and first responders who will be vaccinated first.”

Both vaccines come with required booster shots. The Pfizer vaccine needs a booster after 21 days and the Moderna vaccine needs a booster after 28 days, Chang said.

USA Health is making plans to begin vaccinations, but must wait until the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccines for distribution, he said.

While this news and the vaccine, in general, represents an opportunity to get life back to normal, Chang said until it’s widely distributed and produces a “herd immunity” between 70 and 80 percent, the public needs to keep on doing what medical professionals have been urging since the start of the pandemic, which includes practicing safe social distancing, wearing face coverings and washing hands regularly.

“We need everybody to hang on and keep doing the things we have been doing,” he said. “We’ve got to hang in there with these things while the vaccine gets distributed.”

Once a wide distribution of the vaccine is available, Chang said, USA Health would have three vaccination sites. Two would be in-person at each of the hospitals and one would be a drive-in site at one of the hospitals. He said officials have not determined which one would be used yet, but those details are forthcoming.

According to the Department of Public Health’s four-phase vaccine plan, the first allotment will be “targeted to those at highest risk and highest risk of exposure.” Those include “first responders and health care workers who care for those with critical needs, as well as residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities.”

In Phase 2, “more doses will be available to vaccinate critical workers in high-risk settings who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure, essential workers and older adults. Education efforts will target critical populations who were not vaccinated in Phase 1.”

Phase 3 will make doses available for “workers in critical infrastructure that are important to the functioning of society with a moderate risk of exposure” and Phase 4 assumes a sufficient supply is available and “all unvaccinated groups will be targeted. Special attention will be directed to populations or communities with low vaccine coverage.”

“There is simply not enough vaccine right now for everyone, even those highly deserving of it,” Harris said. “But we’re going to do our best to reach everyone as quickly as possible. We’re thrilled to have vaccines; we know it’s going to save lives. Science is always the answer to these problems but we still have a long way to go.”

Meanwhile, Jones said Congress is currently considering a nearly $1 trillion economic relief package and although his Senate term is ending, he expects the new presidential administration and Congress to consider additional legislation next year.

“Clearly, the economy is getting into some danger zones, and we need to act sooner rather than later,” he said. “Hopefully, with the election more than a month behind us, we can put partisan beliefs aside and accomplish a new bill soon.”