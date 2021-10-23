The high school football regular season still has one week to go, but as far as local teams qualifying for the state playoffs, it is an unnecessary week. With the conclusion of Friday night’s games, the teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that qualified for the playoffs is already known, along with the team to be faced in the first round of play.

Here is the first-round playoff schedule, according to the Alabama High School Football History Society site, as it relates to teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

CLASS 7A

Daphne at Central-Phenix City

Prattville at Theodore

Enterprise at Fairhope

Baker at Auburn

CLASS 6A

Baldwin County at Helena

Wetumpka at Saraland

McGill-Toolen at Pelham

Calera at Spanish Fort

CLASS 5A

B.C. Rain at Demopolis

Marbury at UMS-Wright

Faith Academy at Shelby County

Selma at St. Paul’s

CLASS 4A

Williamson at American Christian

West Blocton at Vigor

Mobile Christian at Bibb County

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy at Southside Selma

CLASS 2A

Orange Beach at Luverne

St. Luke’s at Isabella