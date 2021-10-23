The high school football regular season still has one week to go, but as far as local teams qualifying for the state playoffs, it is an unnecessary week. With the conclusion of Friday night’s games, the teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that qualified for the playoffs is already known, along with the team to be faced in the first round of play.
Here is the first-round playoff schedule, according to the Alabama High School Football History Society site, as it relates to teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
CLASS 7A
Daphne at Central-Phenix City
Prattville at Theodore
Enterprise at Fairhope
Baker at Auburn
CLASS 6A
Baldwin County at Helena
Wetumpka at Saraland
McGill-Toolen at Pelham
Calera at Spanish Fort
CLASS 5A
B.C. Rain at Demopolis
Marbury at UMS-Wright
Faith Academy at Shelby County
Selma at St. Paul’s
CLASS 4A
Williamson at American Christian
West Blocton at Vigor
Mobile Christian at Bibb County
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy at Southside Selma
CLASS 2A
Orange Beach at Luverne
St. Luke’s at Isabella
