South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack and his staff are closing in on making some personnel decisions concerning starting roles for the Jaguars’ upcoming season following last Saturday’s two-hour scrimmage at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Perhaps the most anticipated decision involves who will be the Jags’ starting quarterback, with Toledo transfer Carter Bradley and part-time starter Desmond Trotter in competition for the position. As of Monday’s practice, Wommack and offensive coordinator Major Applewhite still had not picked the player who will lead the offense for the Jags’ first game, set for Saturday, Sept. 3, 4 p.m., at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Nicholls State.

“Like I said, as soon as we possibly can,” Wommack said when asked when he might name a starter. “I think as we start, one person clearly is going to separate himself via the decision-making, the tools that he has, the leadership of our offense — you have to take all of those things into account because the quarterback position is so dynamic and it’s so important. We live and die by quarterback play in the game of football.

“I was really pleased with our quarterback play today. I thought Desmond made some good decisions. The one interception, obviously he didn’t need to go there with the ball; he tried to force it into a window that he has no business going there with it. But then he came back and responded with some really good plays. And then Carter did some tremendous things on third down and put the ball in some great placements and created some explosive plays, both in the RPO [run-pass option] game and the play-action game, so I’m really anxious to go watch the film and see how it all played out.”

In Saturday’s scrimmage, both players worked with the first-team and second-team offenses and they threw an equal number of passes. Carter threw for three touchdowns — a 66-yarder to Jamaal Prickett, a 54-yarder to Devin Voisin and a 33-yarder to Oakley Coleman — while being sacked once. Trotter threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Jalen Wayne but he was sacked five times and had an interception. The only other touchdown pass was a 55-yarder from quarterback Eli Gainey to tight end Todd Justice, who broke free from a tackle attempt, then outran the defense to the end zone.

Overall, there were some good moments for both the offensive and defensive units during the session. The defense got off to a quick start and generated some good stops, including a few sacks. The offense, while starting a bit slow, made its time later in the day, producing some long touchdown passes. All in all, it was probably what was to be expected from a first scrimmage.

Still, there were some plays — and some missed plays — that caught Wommack’s attention.

“I thought the physicality of our football team has continued to improve,” he said. “I see more guys straining to finish. I see more guys on defense pursuing the ball. Those are really encouraging things to see.

“One of the main things — and sometimes we take this for granted — is just the operation from the sideline, getting the right personnel on the field to get into the [play] call, and for Scrimmage 1 that was certainly above where I would think the team would be normally. So it was exciting to see that portion of it.”

Wommack said he found a lot to like on both sides of the ball, while he also saw some things that will require improvement as the Jaguars head toward their season-opener.

“I see some explosive plays that we created offensively, and that’s exciting for our offense; that’s things that we need to fix defensively,” Wommack said. “I also saw some really good open-field tackling from the defense as well, and we did a great job with some of our pass rushes.

“Those are some of the exciting things, but I told the guys the scrimmage is not over. There are so many things that we can get better from this, and so we have to really be aggressive and have an urgency to learn from one day to the next based off of this scrimmage.”

Sticking with the offense, Wommack said he liked what he saw from the running back corps on Saturday and is optimistic the position will feature more punch and depth this season.

“I think we are moving forward in our running game,” he said. “I think we’re moving in the right direction. I think that’s a credit to Major [Applewhite, offensive coordinator] and his staff and finding creative ways to move the football. I think it’s a credit to the offensive line in terms of their overall talent, but it’s also their fundamentals are getting better, their finish is getting better. We had an overhaul to our running back room and those things are showing up. We’re not there yet, but we are taking steps in the right direction, and that opens some things up for explosive plays in the passing game, which is exactly what we saw today.”

The running back corps is deeper this season. Terrion Avery is a returning starter and Bryan Hill, who recently was given a scholarship after beginning his career as a walk-on, is also returning. There are four new additions to the group with Virginia Tech transfer Marco Lee, Mississippi State transfer Omni Wells and former Alabama Mr. Football La’Damian Webb, who joined the team following a junior college All-America season at Jones College last year. There’s also former McGill-Toolen standout Braylon McReynolds, an incoming freshman, who could figure in the mix.

Webb has not participated in practices thus far in the preseason as he rehabs from a foot injury that sidelined him for most of spring practice. On Monday, Wommack said he was pleased with the progress Webb is making toward his rehab and he expects him to be ready once the season begins. Avery, who is nursing a shoulder injury, did not take part in Saturday’s scrimmage. Also, it was announced this week that running back Damean Bivens, who had a strong spring, will miss the entire season because of a neck injury. Injuries have plagued his career since he arrived at South Alabama. Wommack mentioned McReynolds by name, saying he did some good things in the scrimmage as well as making “some rookie mistakes,” but he could work his way into a role with the team this season.

All-America cornerback candidate Darrell Luter Jr. was held out of Saturday’s scrimmage as a precautionary measure, Wommack said. He is expected to return to practice soon.