When Emanuel Dotch started building an airplane in class as a sophomore at B.C. Rain High School, he never imagined he’d be one of the first people to fly in it, but that was the situation on Friday morning at the Brookley Aeroplex.

Dotch, now a student at Bishop State Community College, buckled into a harness in the cockpit of the Van’s RV-12 aircraft the students in the high school’s Aviation and Aerospace Academy built over a three-year period. Alongside pilot and program mentor and Coastal Alabama Community College’s Alabama Aviation Center instructor Kevin Williams, they took to the sky at an unveiling ceremony.

“Honestly, it’s going to be mind blowing,” Dotch said before takeoff. “I couldn’t even sleep last night. I was so excited to see this plane.”

A total of about 75 students built the kit plane from the ground up over last two years with mentors from VT Mobile Aerospace and Airbus, as well as with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies and Signature Flight Support, Mobile County Public School System Assistant Superintendent for Workforce Development Larry Mouton said.

The plane was built in conjunction with TangoFlight, a non-profit organization that promotes student-centered aircraft building projects, Mouton said. The plane will be sold by the nonprofit to help continue its mission.

B.C. Rain students will begin building a second plane, which the school will own, during the second semester of this school year, Mouton said. Now that the students and the school have more experience, he said, the next project should only take a year and a half.