South Alabama opened its 2022 season Saturday with a convincing and dominating 48-7 victory over Nicholls at Hancock Whitney Stadium. This week, the Jaguars take their 1-0 record on the road, traveling to Central Michigan to face the Chippewas who lost their season-opener to No. 12-ranked Oklahoma State 58-44.

At his weekly press conference on Monday, South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack talked about the Jags’ win and what his team can expect at Central Michigan on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon CDT.

“I’m excited to clean up some things from the game on Saturday,” he said. “We talked about our unit identity showing up. Our unit identity on offense is to win the double positives and own situational downs, with the double positives being creating explosive plays and then ball security. In fact, Major (Applewhite, offensive coordinator) did an eight-year study when he was a G.A. (graduate assistant) at Texas over the games they had won and lost there, and those double positives were the number one indicator of wins; every time they won the double positives, they won the game. I thought we did a good job creating explosive plays in the game and we took care of the football.

“From a defensive standpoint, we want to be all about the ball, and I thought we attacked the ball. We had some opportunities to create a couple of takeaways. We got two of them and probably could have had a couple more, but I thought our guys played very fast and very physical.”

Wommack said he was pleased with the improvement of the offensive line, as well as the run game.

As to what the Jags will face against the Chippewas, Wommack had plenty to say, including noting their head coach, Jim McElwain, the former Florida head coach (2015-17) and Alabama offensive coordinator (2008-11). Former Idaho head coach Paul Petrino is the Chippewas’ offensive coordinator.

“I’m really impressed with them. I’ve known Jim McElwain for a number of years. … You see the efficiency of Daniel Richardson, their quarterback,” Wommack said. “I thought he did a tremendous job of managing their offense in game one. He’s very accurate, knows where he wants to go with the ball. He’s very efficient in their passing game, and a good compliment to [running back] Lew Nichols II who led FBS in rushing a year ago. He’s got a great frame as a 220-pound back. He has really good vision and great balance and body control. He’s not necessarily a speed back, but I think he’s a good downhill back with really good vision. He’s able to create those yards after contact. We have to be able to limit those things.”

Linebacker Quentin Wilfawn, who led the Jags with nine tackles on Saturday, including a tackle for a loss, said he was happy with the performance of the defense.

“I thought we played well. Our identity showed up, which is what we talk about: Ball, Fast, Physical,” he said. “I think we played a complete game. Obviously, we gave up that one touchdown and we wanted to get the shutout, but there were a lot of things to grow from and learn from, and it is always good to do that with a win.”

Quarterback Carter Bradley said the Jags’ offense did some good things, but there are also some areas that need improvement.

“There’s some good, but there’s also a lot that needs to be fixed. Today was the day to fix that, make some corrections and get ready for this week,” he said.

Central Michigan will be a familiar opponent for Bradley, who transferred to South Alabama from Toledo, which competed in the Mid-American Conference along with the Chippewas.

“I played against them for four years, but I am going into this with a neutral mindset,” he said. “I’m going to use the things I learned from them, but also be open minded and take anything Coach Applewhite has for me this week and be prepared and go into this week clear minded.”

South Alabama rolled up 508 yards of total offense on Saturday, including 176 rushing yards and 332 yards passing. Jalen Wayne hauled in two of Bradley’s three touchdown passes, one for 52 yards and the other for 37 yards. True freshman Braylon McReynolds, a standout at McGill-Toolen last season, caught the other TD pass, making a nifty run along the right sideline for an 18-yard score, his first as a college player.

La’Damian Webb lived up to his preseason billing. The former Alabama Mr. Football, who was a JUCO All-America performer last year at Jones, Miss., College, Webb carried the ball 18 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Bradley was 17 of 25 passing for 260 yards and the three scores and also had a 4-yard rushing touchdown. Place kicker Diego Guajardo made all seven of his extra-point attempts along with field goals of 39 and 48 yards.