Band: Samantha Fish

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, doors at 7 p.m.

Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., soulkitchenmobile.com

Tickets: $20 adv./$25 day-of, available through the Soul Kitchen website, at Mellow Mushroom or by calling 866-777-8932

Soul Kitchen has started cooking up live music experiences for the denizens of the Azalea City. Marcus King provided the spark for this longtime venue’s post-lockdown concert calendar. Now, guitarist Samantha Fish will kindle the fire. Fish’s previous visits to Mobile resulted in a number of new fans for this electrifying guitar diva. Now, she will perform her first show in Mobile since the advent of COVID-19. Newcomers to Fish’s live show will be thrilled not only by her expert runs across the fretboard, but also the energy she shares with her audiences in a live environment.

In addition to cuts from her extensive catalog, Fish will be mesmerizing the crowd with music from her latest album, “Kill or Be Kind.” From blues to rock to country, Fish has filled her career with a versatile mix of sonic goodness. For “Kill or Be Kind,” Fish delves into blues rock with more emphasis on the rock than the blues. Her love affair for slide guitar takes the forefront throughout this release, and her vocals and guitar work are filled with an emotional intensity that should make for a great evening of live music.