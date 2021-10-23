Five teams from the Lagniappe coverage area won their respective South Super Regional volleyball tournaments this week at the Metroplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. As a result, those teams now advance to the state tournament, to be played at the Crossplex and Harris Arena in Birmingham, starting Tuesday.

Bayshore Christian (Class 1A), Orange Beach (Class 2A), Bayside Academy (Class 5A), Saraland (Class 6A) and McGill-Toolen (Class 7A) all won their respective South Super Regional championships and are headed to Birmingham to play for the state championship. Also headed to Birmingham is St. Michael, which finished third in Class 4A; Fairhope, which finished third in Class 7A; and St. Paul’s, which finished third in Class 6A.

Here are the first-round matchups for the eight teams in the Lagniappe coverage area to reach the Alabama High School Athletic Association state volleyball tournament:

CLASS 7A

McGill-Toolen vs. Grissom, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.

Fairhope vs. Thompson, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.

CLASS 6A

Saraland vs. Hazel Green, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m.

St. Paul’s vs. Mountain Brook, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m.

CLASS 5A

Bayside Academy vs. Ramsay, Tuesday, Oct. 26, noon

CLASS 4A

St. Michael vs. Madison County, Wednesday, Oct. 27, noon

CLASS 2A

Orange Beach vs. Spring Garden, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.

CLASS 1A

Bayshore Christian vs. Marion County, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m.