Five teams advanced to the state semifinals of the Alabama High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs over the weekend. Bayshore Christian in Class 1A, Bayside Academy in Class 3A, Mobile Christian in Class 4A, St. Paul’s in Class 5A and Faith Academy in Class 6A will continue their respective quests for a state championship this weekend in best-of-three series.

Bayshore Christian will face Brantley, Bayside Academy is set to meet Providence Christian, Mobile Christian will take on America Christian, St. Paul’s plays Pike Road and Faith Academy will challenge Northridge in semifinal games.

Daphne reached the quarterfinals in Class 7A play but fell to Auburn 9-2, 2-3, 8-0, ending the Trojans’ season.

Bayshore Christian swept two games from Sweet Water, 6-2 and 9-6, to advance. Bayside Academy swept Opp 4-3, 6-3. Mobile Christian needed three games to get past Handley, winning the first game 1-2, losing 6-0, but coming back with an 18-5 win in the deciding game. St. Paul’s also needed three games to defeat Holtville. The Saints won the first game 10-5 but followed with a 6-0 loss before bouncing back with a 19-8 victory in Game 3. Faith Academy swept Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 8-6 and 1-0.