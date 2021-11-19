Police arrested a group of five teenagers late Thursday night for robbing two individuals near All Saints Episcopal Church.

According to a report by the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to the church located at 151 South Ann Street to a reported robbery at 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 18. Two victims alleged their personal property was robbed at gunpoint by five unknown juvenile male subjects.

After searching the area, officers located individuals meeting the description of the subjects. The boys, who ranged in age from 13 to 15 were detained, taken into custody and found to be in possession of two toy guns. The victim’s stolen property was recovered and returned.

The minors were transported to the James T. Strickland Youth Center