A fugitive is dead after being shot by Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) tactical response unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force responded to the residence of Kenneth Lee Sikes, 37, on Eastland Drive in Prichard on May 3 around 5 p.m.

Sikes was wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and featured as WKRG’s “Fugitive of the Week” Monday. Authorities received several tips stating Sikes would harm law enforcement if they attempted to arrest him. Federal agents have had a warrant for Sikes’s arrest since November 2021 for violating his probation. The warrant was issued shortly after Sikes was released from serving 10 years in state prison for conspiracy to manufacture meth.

According to MCSO spokeswoman Lori Myles, when officers arrived at the residence, Sikes refused to exit his home and tear gas was deployed inside. Sikes exited the residence armed with a large kitchen knife and attempted to flee on foot, and deputies chased him repeating commands.

Near the back of the property, Myles said Sikes stopped and lunged at deputies with the knife. Five deputies shot Sikes at that time, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Each of the deputies has been placed on administrative leave for the next several days and their names will be released Friday.

“The involved deputies were interviewed by Major Crimes and Internal Affairs,” Myles said. “The Mobile County DA‘s Office was contacted, and Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood and Chief Investigator Mike Morgan responded to the scene. The case will be presented to a Mobile County grand jury at a later date.”