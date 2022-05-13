Five new Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) football stadiums will not be ready by the beginning of this year’s season, a system official confirmed Friday afternoon.

MCPSS Athletic Director Brad Lowell told Lagniappe that system administrators were pushing for stadiums to be ready this fall, however, issues linking back to COVID-related supply shortages coupled with some weather delays have pushed deadlines back.

Lowell said system officials knew their timeline was ambitious, but he’s confident coaches and parents are going to be able to push through this upcoming season knowing there are positive developments coming.

MCPSS officials approved stadium contracts for Vigor, LeFlore, B.C. Rain, Davidson and Williamson over the past six months, each at a cost between $5 million and $5.5 million. Out of a total of 12 MCPSS high schools, these along with Murphy High School have never had an on-campus stadium. As Murphy is landlocked, plans are still being discussed on how to provide it with a facility.

All stadium projects will be paid for using the district’s Alabama Public School and College Authority (PSCA) allocation. It received $61.7 million in PSCA funds through the Alabama Department of Education’s 2020 bond issue for $1.2 billion in capital improvements. The cost of the construction is widely more expensive than anticipated, with previous bid sheets indicating the system was hoping to spend around $3.5 million for each of the new facilities.

Vigor and LeFlore were expected to be the two facilities ready for this season. Weather delays during the foundation preparation process pushed the VIgor stadium back in its timeline. As it looks now, Lowell said he thinks Vigor, LeFlore and Davidson will be the first to open.

Lowell said it has been 20 years since the last time an athletic initiative of this significance has been undertaken in Mobile County. He said around 2002 a number of stadiums including Mary G Montgomery, Bryant, and Blount were all renovated but noted it was nowhere near the scale of the current projects.

The 2022 football season will look much like the close of the 2021 football season, according to Lowell, where these schools were sharing and alternating between other MCPSS facilities. The system adjusted to that practice after vacating Ladd Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex last fall due to the fallout of the Vigor-Williamson game shooting where five people were injured. Final scheduling details for the respective schools should be ironed out by the beginning of the summer.

“There’s not a perfect way to do it, but we want to keep schools from traveling too far and for them to play as many home games at the same facility as possible,” Lowell said.

Each stadium is being designed with playoff compliance in mind, Lowell noted, which means that depending on a school’s classification seating at the new stadiums will be between 3,500 and 4,500. All five new stadiums will be ready to play in by the 2023 football season, he said.