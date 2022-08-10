Former South Alabama student-athletes Kaitlyn Beans (women’s track & field, 2014-17), Jan-Louw Kotze (men’s track & field, 2013-17), Nini Rabsatt-Smith (women’s soccer, 2012-15) and Jordan Patterson (baseball, 2011-13) have been selected for induction and will enter the University of South Alabama Athletic Hall of Fame later this fall, along with Stephen Small (men’s soccer, 1988-89, ’91-92), who was part of the 2021 induction class but was unable to attend the ceremony a year ago.

With their induction, set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Moulton Bell Tower on campus, the USA Athletic Hall of Fame will now include 103 student-athletes, coaches and administrators who have been recognized since 1989. The five will also be honored on the field at halftime of the Jaguars’ football game that day against Texas State at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Kaitlyn Beans

Earned second-team All-America honors in the triple jump at the NCAA Outdoor Championship as a junior and was an honorable mention All-American each of her first two seasons at South.

Qualified for the NCAA East Region Preliminary Round in the event as a senior.

Named the most outstanding field athlete of the year at the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championship.

A five-time Sun Belt champion in the triple jump — winning three outdoor and two indoor titles — and the winner of the long jump at the league’s indoor meet her senior year.

Earned all-league recognition in the two events on four other occasions, while scoring points 14 times at SBC Championships during her career.

Jan-Louw Kotze

Qualified for the East Region Preliminary Round in the discus each of his four years, advancing to the NCAA Championship and earning All-America honors — first-team as a senior and honorable mention the previous spring — his last two seasons.

Earned the Elite 90 Award given to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA participating in the NCAA Championship in 2016.

A two-time first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American, earning third-team honors when he was a sophomore, as well as becoming the first-ever Jaguar student-athlete to earn the distinction three times.

Concluded his career as USA’s record holder in the discus (62.11m, still second all-time) and the indoor weight throw (18.62m), setting the standard in the Sun Belt in the discus.

Nini Rabsatt-Smith

The first Jaguar to ever be chosen the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2014 and was a two-time first-team all-league selection.

Earned third-team United Soccer Coaches all-region honors as a senior and was voted to the SBC all-tournament team each of her last three years.

Chosen as the 2015-16 Jaguar Female Student-Athlete of the Year and was the department’s representative on the Sun Belt Conference Leadership Team the previous year.

Ranks among the top 10 all-time at USA with 80 starts and 85 appearances in her career.

Jordan Patterson

Earned honorable mention All-America recognition from College Baseball Insider following his junior season, when he was also a second-team all-region selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Named the 2013 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and was a two-time all-league selection.

In three years, recorded a .321 batting average with 212 hits, 51 doubles, 16 home runs, 125 runs batted in, 148 runs scored and a .437 on-base percentage.

Currently ranks among the top five all-time in program history in doubles, top 10 in total hits and top 15 in RBI.

As a junior, led the team with a .352 batting average, 82 hits, 25 doubles, 69 runs scored and a .485 on-base percentage to help South to a 43-20 overall record, a share of the Sun Belt regular-season title and a berth in an NCAA Regional.

Stephen Small