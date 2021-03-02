A 5-year-old shot by a female suspect in a home on Marine Street is in stable condition at a local hospital, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told a gaggle of reporters outside headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

Zendaya Cook is conscious, alert and her injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, after police say she was shot earlier today by 29-year-old Toneshia Ellis at a residence on the 700 block of Marine Street.

“We are grateful that our prayers have been answered and the injuries do not appear to be life threatening,” Battiste said. “Two other children in the home have been traumatized … because their sister was shot.”

Ellis is being charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, Battiste said.

Officers arrived on the scene just before noon in reference to the shooting. Battiste said Ellis was visiting Cook’s mother, but when the suspect was asked to leave she “became enraged.”

Battiste said he doesn’t know how long she had been in the home before she was asked to leave. The chief called the incident unusual, citing Ellis’ mental health issues. She has no known address, Battiste said.

She has previously pleaded guilty to arson charges and spent two years in Mobile Metro Jail. Since being released last year, Battiste said the department doesn’t know where she’s been living.

“Her mental health needs have not been met,” Battiste said.

Despite the second shooting of a 5-year-old within a week, Battiste said violent crime has been trending down over the last three years. He said incidents like the ones on Tuesday and Saturday, though, are based on emotion and harder for law enforcement to plan for.