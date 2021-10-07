A Mobile man convicted of wire fraud after pleading guilty to stealing more than $715,000 from his employer — whose 33-month prison sentence has already been reduced by more than a third — will be transferred from a Pensacola prison camp to a halfway house in Spanish Fort early next year, according to a victim notification alert.

After initially denying the fraud during an internal investigation, 34-year-old Alexander Paul Fleming, a former sales manager at G.C. Specialties Inc. in Mobile, admitted he registered several email accounts using aliases and established a private PayPal account to fraudulently invoice the company out of more than $650,000 between April 2014 and February 2020.

Fleming, described as a close family friend of the owners who had wide leeway with his accounts over the years, allegedly spent nearly $100,000 of the money on mortgage payments and improvements to his home. He began serving his 33-month in April but by the summer, he had been awarded a 13-month reduction for completing a drug treatment program, according to a source. In court filings, Fleming partially blamed his behavior on a misdiagnosis of ADHD and a related prescription to a stimulant.

This morning, the victims in the case were notified that Fleming has been approved for placement at the Spanish Fort Residential Reentry Center, at 4901 Battleship Parkway, beginning May 11, 2022. Fleming is scheduled for release on Nov. 4, 2022.

Upon release, Fleming will be on probation for a period of three years. He was also ordered to pay $715,528 in restitution to his former employer.