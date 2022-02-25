Nia Bradley, the former manager of the Water Works and Sewer Board of the city of Prichard who arrested this week on felony charges of theft, will remain in jail without bond, according to a ruling by District Court Judge George Hardesty this morning. Prosecutors from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office testified that until today, they were prepared to offer a bond on the high end of the statutory recommendations, $500,000 with a $50,000 cash component.

But about an hour before the court hearing, law enforcement officers served a search warrant on Bradley’s home, finding a recently issued passport for Bradley’s husband and several unopened pieces of correspondence from the U.S. Passport office in San Diego. As such, prosecutors characterized Bradley as a flight risk. Defense attorney Jason Darley had requested a bond on the low end of recommendations, noting the nonviolent nature of Bradley’s charges plus her lifelong residency in Mobile County.

Hardesty further ordered Bradley to have no contact with any affiliate of the Water Board, or anyone who could potentially be a state’s witness in the case. According to her arrest warrant, Bradley is suspected of stealing more than $700,000 from the Water Board.

Hardesty said prior to his career in Mobile County, he prosecuted white collar crimes elsewhere.

“It’s not the most serious crime in terms of violence … but you’re often dealing with highly intelligent people, whose schemes took a long time and a lot of effort,” he said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 7, but Darley said he’d likely request another bond hearing beforehand.

“We’ll appeal that to Circuit Court and its a time crunch because of impending Mardi Gras parades on Monday and Tuesday but we’ll certainly appeal because it’s a decision I haven’t seen in 17 years of practice on a nonviolent offense,” he said. “Alabama law says you’re guaranteed a right to bail but certain circumstances can make a deviation from that and we’ll deal with that condition.”