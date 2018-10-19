A drainage project that has closed the intersection of Dauphin and Florida streets will continue for at least two weeks, city officials confirmed today.

In a statement, the city’s engineering department indicated that if “all goes well” the intersection could be reopened by Friday, Nov. 2.

“Detour routes are signed; however, motorists should plan accordingly and seek alternative routes,” the statement read. “Access to all the businesses in the area surrounding the intersection will remain open.”

City spokeswoman Laura Byrne said engineering staff decided to fix issues with drainage spanning all four lanes of Dauphin Street. While she acknowledged it was currently causing problems of drivers now, it was the quickest option available.