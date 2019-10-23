According to a news release by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 22, Special Operations Units stopped a white cargo van for a traffic violation at the 47 mile marker eastbound on Interstate 10. During the stop, deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle.

During the search, deputies located approximately 405 pounds of suspected Kratom in various forms. The suspect, 24-year-old Noor H. Yousef, was arrested for drug trafficking and transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center. He remains in jail with no bond at this time. According to the BCSO, the drugs originated in Louisiana and were destined for the Pensacola area.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration identifies kratom, otherwise known as Mitragyna speciosa, as an herbal extract native to Southeast Asia. The FDA has not approved Kratom for any medical use, but the Drug Enforcement Agency currently lists it as a “Drug and Chemical of Concern.” According to a DEA fact sheet, the FDA is concerned that kratom, which affects the same opioid brain receptors as morphine, appears to have properties that expose users to the risks of addiction, abuse, and dependence.

As such, some states, including Alabama, have listed Kratom as an illegal Schedule 1 drug, similar to heroin, LSD, marijuana, ecstasy, methaqualone and peyote. It remains available and legal for retail purchase in Louisiana and Florida, along with several other states.