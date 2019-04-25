A section of Florida Street in Midtown will be closed again, the city’s traffic engineering department confirmed in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Florida Street between Old Shell Road will be closed again, this time for three weeks, starting Monday, April 29. The street, which is home to several business, has been closed before, due to ongoing drainage work along the corridor. The city will allow access to those businesses, according to the statement.

Business owners along the corridor have previously voiced concerns over the time the work has taken.