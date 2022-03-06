The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has identified both the suspect and victim in Sunday morning’s vehicular homicide incident.

Johana Suarez, 37, of Miami, Florida, was booked into Mobile Metro Jail at 11:45 a.m. Sunday and charged with murder. Suarez’s arrest is in connection with a vehicular incident early Sunday morning in West Mobile County that left a pedestrian dead. The victim has been identified as Henry Hernandez, 48, according to Paul Burch, commander of the MCSO criminal investigations division. The two were reportedly in a relationship for about six months.

According to preliminary information, Suarez was the motorist in a silver Chevrolet sedan with Virginia tags traveling East on Interstate 10 from Mississippi. Suarez allegedly passed Hernandez walking West on the shoulder of I-10, turned around and traveled the wrong way on the interstate, striking him at a high rate of speed and killing him. The collision occurred at the three-mile marker just West of I-10’s Exit 4, State Highway 188.

“We don’t have much to go on at this point like in normal circumstances because they were just passing through and not from here,” Burch said. ”

Burch told Lagniappe the couple was traveling to California and are believed to have stayed in a Mississippi hotel the night before. They woke up early and accidentally began traveling the wrong way, back into Alabama. Detectives believe an argument ensued over the mistake and Suarez pulled the car over, whereupon Hernandez got out of the vehicle and gathered some clothes and began walking.

Hernandez had no identification on him. The sheriff’s office has ordered criminal histories on both individuals and anticipates for those results to be available in the next day or two. Suarez remain on the scene of the accident, where the sedan’s airbags had deployed and the car was disabled. She was cooperative and there was no incident upon her arrest.