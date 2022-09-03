Josh Flowers had seen enough. After a beatdown at Theodore to open the year and a gut-wrenching, last-second home loss to Wetumpka last week, the junior quarterback knew it was on him to step up and right Baker’s ship.

Davidson just happened to be in the way.

Flowers ran for a pair of scores, passed for another and chipped in with another 129 yards rushing on 16 carries to finally get the Hornets out of the gate with a convincing 41-16, Class 7A, Region 1 victory over Davidson at Hornets Stadium Friday night.

“We had the game with Wetumpka won. We just had to finish,” said the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Flowers of the 24-21 last-second, heartbreaking loss to the Indians that placed Baker in an 0-2 hole to start the season. “We talked about finishing the whole week, working on finishing. So we finished this game.”

Did they ever finish.

After Davidson shocked the Hornets with an early 6-0 lead, Flowers, who already has offers from a few SEC schools, scored on runs of 7 and 33 yards and threw and 8-yard TD pass to Cameron Ward to get the Hornets (1-2, 1-0 in region) on track.

Davidson dropped 0-2 overall and 0-1 in region play.

Flowers, who also had a 25-yard scoring run called back on a holding penalty, was brilliant.

After Tremaine Barnes’ 27-yard TD staked Davidson to a 6-0 lead, Flowers and the Hornets went to work. He scored on an 8-yard run and Hunter Kilgore added field goals of 21 and 20 yards for a 13-6 halftime lead. Zion Davis ran in from 17 yards out to make it 20-9 late in the third quarter and Jaden Archible’s 43-yard run pushed it to 27-9. Flowers found a wide open Ward in the end zone and his 33-yard scoring run closed out the Hornets scoring. Kilgore was good on four of five point-after kicks.