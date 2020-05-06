Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to open the whole state back up by May 15, and we will gradually begin to dip our toes back into the microbial waters and try to figure out what our “new normal” is going to look like.

The answer to that is unclear, but I imagine it will probably look much like trips to the grocery store have — with most everyone wearing masks and a sad, dirty-looking bottle of hand sanitizer sitting on a table all by itself in a corner — hoping, praying someone will take a squirt or two.

It seems silly to start complaining about things that don’t involve illness, death or financial ruin, but I can assure you I have thought long and hard about all of those things, too. To a point of feeling utter despair.

So, I am now going to complain about the little things that are already starting to bother me in our A.C. (After Corona) world. Because complaining about little, everyday annoyances makes me feel more normal and B.C.

So, here goes ….

I understand the need for the masks, and I wear one and will continue to, but I am not going to lie — I hate them. But I hate having anything on my face. I only wear sunglasses when I am being absolutely blinded by the big, burning ball in the sky. You know how some folks sleep with a pillow on top of their heads or fully under the covers? I think those people are psychopaths. How can you people breathe? I have tiny nostrils — maybe that’s just my issue.

But part of the problem with my current mask is it’s a “neck gaiter.” I had to Google what those are actually called — it’s the “stretchy thing dudes wear around their face when fishing or mowing the grass.” I literally Googled the phrase I have in quotes and it gave me the answer. I love Google (sometimes).

But the neck gaiter (wonder why it is called that?) is trying to smother me, and since, you know, you have to breathe, it gets all wet and disgusting by the time you are done with your shopping. It’s a Petri mask for all sorts of germs and viruses.

I have ordered a more appropriate, reusable, surgical-type mask, which I feel will be more breathable, but then, isn’t that defeating the purpose?

I was discussing our mask options with my husband, and I suggested we get fun ones with Billy Bob teeth on them, so it could perhaps lighten the mood at Publix (where shopping is a dystopian pleasure!). He agreed, but said we would also need some appropriate for business attire when we have to have face-to-face meetings with strangers at work again.

I hadn’t thought about that but it made me envision a tiny, little closet with all of my face masks hanging in it — masks for every occasion — business casual, “going out” (sequins?), formal, church (crosses?), birthdays (balloons?), running errands, etc.

And they already have some of these available for purchase. How do I know this? Because Google obviously knew I was looking for face coverings and they have targeted with me ads for every type of mask there is now. I hate Google (sometimes!). Big Brother has already won, so I give up. They can just target me all they want with their creepy, all-knowing ads! They did suggest a lovely “formal”’ mask, and I am really thinking about buying it. Thanks, G!

The other thing I am really about to lose my mind over is coronavirus advertising. I swear to God if the news doesn’t make me want to jump off a cliff, the spots in between certainly do.

I get it. It would be odd to have light-hearted, goofy ads airing during these COVID times, but does every single company have to be our savior during this?

Every business from Pizza Hut to ambulance chasers to car companies to local AC guys are telling us they are “here for us” in “this time of crisis.” I just need some Freon, dudes!

Lincoln has a new ad where a baby is sleeping in a crib. The baby’s mom, wearing a tan, cashmere turtleneck (perfect for an early spring apocalypse), is looking super sad as she journals and looks out the window of her multimillion-dollar home. THANK GOD a salesperson “safely” delivers a car to their house, making her realize the “power of sanctuary” only a four-door sedan can provide.

Come on now, Lincoln. You and your “remote buying experience” ain’t going to keep me, my turtleneck sweater or my damn baby safe from anything in “this time of crisis!”

The only way you could make me feel better is if Matthew McConaughey showed up, preferably shirtless, to drive me around in the Lincoln of his choice (the Aviator, I presume), get me high and tell me everything is going to be “alright, alright, alright.”

You can do better, Lincoln! He’s already on the payroll!

The other ones I love to hate are the pizza commercials. And before you start yelling at me in print with lots of exclamation marks and capital letters, I realize all of our delivery people are providing an invaluable service, especially to our vulnerable populations. I commend them. I really do.

But one is so over-the-top dramatic you would think their workers were close to finding a cure or vaccine. I’m always like, wait, is this for Pfizer or Pizza Hut?

And another guarantees your pizza won’t be touched by their employees’ nasty hands (their implication, not mine) “after” it leaves the oven. It’s certainly possible they may have stuffed your crust with cheese and deadly viruses, but rest assured those germs were baked right out at 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bon appetit!

Again, there are certainly far worse things to worry about right now than sweaty masks and ridiculous COVID commercials, but sometimes it’s nice to focus on the little things so your mind can take a break from the really awful big stuff.

Thank you, MinorCoronaProblems. You’re the best! And you’ve been here for me in this time of crisis. I will never forget.