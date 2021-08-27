The Foley Lions visited Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday night and took down the Murphy Panthers 20-0 in a Class 7A, Region 1 matchup. The victory gives the Lions a 2-0 start to their season while Murphy is headed in the opposite direction, opening the year 0-2 and without any points thus far. The Panthers lost to James Clemens 32-0 last week.

Foley, which opened the year with a 28-19 victory over Robertsdale last week, has now won four of its past five games dating back to last season. That’s significant when one recognizes the Lions finished last year with a 2-7 record and haven’t had a winning season since 2015 when they were 6-5. In between, the Lions had a two-win season in 2019, a one-win season in 2018, a 5-5 mark in 2017 and a 3-7 record in 2016.

Head coach Deric Scott is in his second season at Foley after enjoying good success as head coach at Vigor, including leading the Wolves to the state championship game in 2018.

Murphy has now lost four straight games dating back to last season and seven of its past eight games. The Panthers got off to a hot start last year, winning their first four games, but finished at 5-5 and out of the playoffs.

Foley puts its win streak on the line next Friday at home against Baker, which opened the season with a 13-0 win at home over UMS-Wright and plays at home against Theodore this Friday night, Aug. 27. Murphy will look to turn things around against Davidson in another 7A, Region 1 game next Thursday at Baker’s home field, which is the game field for the Warriors this season. Davidson was set to open the 2021 season Friday, Aug. 27 at Daphne.