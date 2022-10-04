With the amount of growth seen throughout Baldwin County recently, the City of Foley is no exception.

And to hear mayor Ralph Hellmich put it, the expansion has allowed for a record-setting budget filled with numerous citywide capital improvement projects.

The Foley City Council approved the largest budget in its history with multiple capital improvement projects in the works.

Hellmich said the average amount spent on infrastructure improvements by the city typically comes in between $10 – $12 million per year. This year, that number is closer to $50 million.

“There was a lot of concern with all municipalities throughout the county about how the growth was going to be handled at every level,” Hellmich said. “We are focusing our needs with this budget around infrastructure and the quality of life of our citizens.”

Included in the projects is a new library for the city as well as a new public works ‘campus’, both of which will cost in the neighborhood of $10 – $20 million for the city.

Construction of the library is slated to begin in 2023.

Road improvements are also coming to Foley due to the increased amount of traffic primarily on the Beach Expressway. Hellmich said as many as 10 million cars made their way down the Expressway on their way to Alabama’s beaches.

An extension to Juniper Street to connect to Highway 59 at County Road 20 is in the works as well as a $6 million project to repave the entire strip of road on the Beach Expressway that is under the city’s supervision. Safety shoulders are also being added to the same strip of road. The Expressway project is a shared project between the city and ALDOT.

The city’s parks are also getting improvements as well, with over $2 million attributed towards the improvements according to Hellmich.

Overall, the projects planned by the city are expected to be completed in 2 – 3 years time.