SUBMITTED — According to a news release, on July 30, the Foley Police Department responded to a residence on Colorado Court in the River Trace subdivision in reference to a domestic altercation between husband, James Doyle (age 71), and wife, Linda Doyle (age 65).

The call was received through 911 from the female Linda Doyle. Upon arrival, both subjects were located on the floor of the residence. Both sustained injuries during the altercation. The female appeared to have been stabbed and she was transported by Life Flight to USA Medical Center in Mobile and is currently in stable condition. The husband, James Doyle sustained a fatal injury from a gunshot wound.

The Foley Police Department is currently conducting an on-going investigation into this violent encounter. No arrest has been made at this time. If you have any information about this couple or this incident please contact the Foley Police Department at 251-943-4431.