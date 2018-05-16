A man from Foley was arrested Wednesday after two children in his care told investigators he’d sexually abused them on multiple occasions.

Gregory Fountain, 57, is facing two criminal counts of rape as well as charges for sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age 12. He’s been in the custody of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office since his arrest this afternoon.

According to BCSO, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico was “working so many different hours that the arrangement was made for her two children to stay with Fountain and his wife” at their home in the Foley area in 2006. Less than a year later, the alleged abuse began.

“Both juvenile victims stated that Greg Fountain began to touch them inappropriately, and shortly afterward, he began to force one of the juveniles to engage in sexual intercourse with him,” BCSO Capt. Stephen Arthur said in a press statement.

Investigators gave the indication additional charges could be brought against Fountain, but in the meantime, he’s being held without bond at Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.