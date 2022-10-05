The Fairhope Pirates were cruising along in their season until last week when they faced Baldwin County rival Foley in a Class 7A, Region 1 matchup. The Lions played a solid game in claiming a 39-38 victory over the Pirates, giving Fairhope its first loss of the season and providing a bit of confidence and momentum for the Lions, who travel to Alma Bryant for a region game Thursday night.

With the upset victory, Foley is named the Lagniappe Team of the Week. The Lagniappe Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The team was set to be presented with its Team of the Week banner before the start of practice Monday afternoon.

Matt Owens kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:42 left to play to give Foley the victory. It capped a big comeback by the Lions in the final period. Fairhope held a 38-22 advantage to start the fourth quarter. Foley kept applying pressure and winning points, earned its way back into the game and claimed the win.

Makai Mitchell intercepted a Fairhope pass in the waning moments to seal the victory. Kolton Nero did his part for the Lions by carrying the ball 17 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

The win gives Foley a 3-3 overall record and a 2-1 mark in Region 1 play. Fairhope fell to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the region.

“It’s a tribute to our kids and our staff and all of our support staff and our administration,” Foley head coach Deric Scott said.

Scott, in his third season as the Lions’ head coach, has led the team to a 10-15 record during that time. Foley was 2-7 in his first year but improved to 5-5 last season. The Lions haven’t had a winning season since 2015, the last time they reached the playoffs. They finished 6-5 that year.

“It was truly big for the program because the things that we are trying to instill in our program and build in our program is consistency, to be a program that can play with the top teams in our area and our region,” Scott said of the win over Fairhope. “Obviously, with what Coach [Tim] Carter has done, Fairhope is a top team in Class 7A, Region 1, and we wanted to play with those types of teams and those types of programs to show that we are able to play with them and win those games.

“Now we want to be consistent and not just every now and then sneak up on someone. We want to be a consistent contender in 7A, Region 1.”

The win places the Lions in a tie for third place in the Class 7A, Region 1 standings with Fairhope at 2-1. Daphne is the region leader heading into this week’s games at 3-0, with Baker holding down second place at 3-1. Alma Bryant, Foley’s opponent this week, is 3-3 overall, but all three losses have come against region opponents, making the Hurricanes 0-3 in the standings.

“Really, mentally, it was a matter of determination and overcoming adversity,” Scott said about contributing factors in the Lions’ upset of Fairhope. “I think that’s what really propelled us. From a game standpoint, it was the fact that we eliminated turnovers on offense and we got more takeaways on defense.”

Scott noted the victory could prove to be a big step forward for the Lions’ program, but the focus has to shift from the past game to the one at hand.

“We have a tight turnaround in playing on Thursday, and we’re on a little bit of a high [following the victory over Fairhope],” he said. “We’ve got to get off of that high and get ready to go play a very good Alma Bryant team.”





