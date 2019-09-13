According to a news release this afternoon, the Foley Police Department Narcotics Unit and Criminal Investigations Division, assisted by the Baldwin County Drug Task Force and the South Baldwin SWAT team, arrested three individuals on drug charges after serving a search warrant at 600 West Marigold Ave. this morning.

This is the second search warrant served at this residence this year. Ice methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia were located in the residence. 53-year-old Tina Renee Peavy (left), 52-year-old Lisa Aleen Ellis (middle) and 48-year-old Jeffrey Scott McFarland (right) were arrested.

Peavy was charged with nine misdemeanor counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ellis and McFarland were charged with one felony count each of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two misdemeanor counts each of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.