SUBMITTED — According to a news release from the Foley Police Department this morning, officers were recently called to Foley Elementary School to assist the Department of Human Resources in a possible child abuse investigation. The siblings, age six and seven, were found to have signs of prolonged physical abuse on their bodies and were subsequently interviewed.

The mother Brittney Cloy was also interviewed and admitted to the abuse, citing that she had anger issues. Based on the evidence obtained, and through coordination with the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office, Brittney Cloy, age 29 of Foley, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of torture / willful abuse of a child.