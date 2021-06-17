More than 160 years after shipyard owner Timothy Meaher and Captain William Foster conspired to bring 110 enslaved Africans to the Mobile area on the Clotilda, descendants of those aboard the schooner watched on Thursday morning as city, county and state officials vowed to turn a building previously owned by the Meaher family into a food pantry.

The building, which the city purchased from members of the Meaher family for $50,000 and which once housed the Scott Credit Union, will be renovated for use as not only a food pantry, but also as the headquarters for the newly formed Africatown Redevelopment Corporation.

“This area has been a food desert in the city for a long time,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “No longer will that be the case.”

The funding to purchase the building came from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and was given to the city through a portion of a $1.5 million community development block grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

The building, which appraised for $300,000, was sold at a discount to the city, and the county is working to restore it and take care of deferred maintenance. Commissioner Merceria Ludgood told members of the media present at the event that Stimpson had joked that the city had the “easy part” of purchasing the building. Stimpson told reporters that the building would need a new roof, new plumbing and a new heating and air conditioning system.

“We are undaunted,” Ludgood said. “This is going to be an adaptive repurpose, and we look forward to putting the building back into service.”

For years, Ludgood said, she always wondered what the community she represents on the commission might be able to do with the building on Papermill Road.

“I’ve passed this building a number of times with the ‘wouldn’t it be nice if’ mindset,” she said. “The community is ready to get in here.”

The food pantry will be a collaborative effort, Stimpson said, with both Feeding the Gulf Coast and Yorktown Missionary Baptist Church manning the building.

As for the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation, that is a new group created in the state legislature by Rep. Adline Clarke and Sen. Vivian Figures.

“This is a first step toward the revitalization of Africatown,” Clarke said. “We consider this the first major step in that direction.”

Clarke said they would announce board members for the new corporation soon.

Figures said the plan relied on cooperation from every level of government, from the mayor’s office to the legislature.

“Everything we’re trying to do to bring it up to where it should be is an effort where every elected official at every level has had to work together,” Figures said. “We are working all together.”

While the sale of the building represents a step in the right direction, Darron Patterson, president of the Clotilda Descendents’ Association, said he still wants to start a dialogue with members of the Meaher family.

“They’re as big a part of the Africatown and Clotilda story as anybody,” he said. “They have a side of the story everyone needs to hear. I want to open a dialogue and have a hamburger and a beer with someone.”

Patterson asked Stimpson to help the descendants start a conversation.

“The mayor can help us in our effort to reach out to the Meaher family because we want to make sure they have a piece of the Heritage House and the permanent museum.”

Patterson grew up in the Africatown area of Mobile and can remember it was a “self-contained” community with shops and a post office. He’d like to see that return.

Cleon Jones, president of the Africatown Community Development Corporation, said he doesn’t judge the living members of the Meaher family based on what happened over 100 years ago.

“I don’t judge them based on what their ancestors did, and I don’t want them to judge me based on what mine did,” he said. “We’re in a forgiving mood and what we have to do is heal and move forward.”

Stimpson engaged with a representative from the Meaher family in order to purchase the building, according to a statement from the mayor’s office. The statement also included comments from an unnamed representative of the family.

“When Mayor Stimpson contacted the Meaher family regarding the sale and/or donation of this property to the City of Mobile for this project, we could not think of a better way to give back to the community,” the Meaher family wrote in a statement. “We all look forward to watching this endeavor become a reality with a lasting positive impact on the community for years to come.”