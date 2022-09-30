After working in other people’s restaurants for more than 30 years, Jimmy Stanton started Lil J’s Southern Cooking in 2019 to serve customers on a more personal level. He considers his food truck a kind of public service he can take wherever people are, and an answer to what he sees as a lack of restaurants serving the food he loved growing up.

In his opinion, it is easier to open a new restaurant than to get a food truck running down the road because the rules for restaurants are more standardized and do not vary much from town to town.

“We just want to be a business owner, too,” Stanton said, speaking for himself and others who own food trucks in Baldwin County. “We’d like the opportunity to come in and provide a service like everybody else does.”

That opportunity could become a reality if the Spanish Fort City Council passes an ordinance to allow food trucks to roll up and serve people inside city limits. City councilors have discussed the measure for some weeks, and set a public hearing for Monday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m., at the Spanish Fort Community Center to hear feedback from citizens.

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan told Lagniappe the city has focused on attracting more brick-and-mortar businesses for the past 16 years. When food trucks started pulling into neighborhoods outside the city limits to serve people closer to home during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the city wanted to “get control of this situation” to protect the public from potentially unhealthy operations and demonstrate fairness to existing businesses.

“Everybody recognizes how business changes,” McMillan said, noting food trucks have a place throughout the country nowadays and “a place here in Spanish Fort also.”

Calling food trucks “the way of the future,” McMillan said he thinks the proposed ordinance will allow the citizens of Spanish Fort to enjoy food trucks in a regulated and safe way, and allow area food trucks to expand their business to another city.

Abby Graves, who runs the Wacked Out Weiner food truck with her fiance, said “the want” for food trucks in Spanish Fort “is definitely there.”

“I hear from people all the time that they would love food trucks to come,” she told Lagniappe. Part of a gourmet hot dog chain with nine locations across Alabama, Florida and Texas, the food truck has run “pretty much nonstop” since it opened in February, Graves said.

Some of Spanish Fort’s established restaurants said they did not have a problem with the competition the ordinance, if passed, would invite to their neighborhood. Mitch Murphy with Cheryl’s Cafe, a “meat and three” serving Spanish Fort since 1998, said the City Council has the right idea.

“The whole of Baldwin County needs more food trucks out there,” he said.

More places to eat bring more people to Spanish Fort, and that means more potential customers for his restaurant and greater culinary diversity for the area as a whole, Murphy said.

David Cooper, the owner of Bluegill Restaurant and Felix’s Fish Camp, said he does not have a problem with the added competition, adding it will only motivate his employees to serve their loyal customer bases better.

“It is up to our Causeway team to ‘hold our own’ whether there are food trucks offering a different experience or not,” he wrote in an email, “It is our responsibility to make Spanish Fort proud of our two seafood restaurants without worrying about new competition.”

Stanton said he does not think food trucks can damage Spanish Fort’s restaurant scene.

“There’s a lot more options; people are going to eat what they want anyway,” he said.

The ordinance requires food truck operators to purchase a business license and a $40 operating permit from the city each year. Food trucks must be inspected by the Spanish Fort Fire Department and the Baldwin County Health Department before they can open. Operators would also be responsible for paying sales taxes, including those for any special tax districts they may work inside.

Food trucks must also have written approval from property owners or business owners wherever they park and work, which can be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with no more than three straight days in one spot and no more than two spots per day.

“If you’re in the same place for multiple days, your customer base will dwindle because they can only eat so much of a certain kind of food,” Graves said, noting the hour and location rules make sense from a business perspective.

Only one food truck per day can park and serve in a subdivision, and only two food trucks can operate on the same spot each day unless specially authorized by the city. No lights or noise makers may be used to draw customers, and signs other than a menu board must be posted on the vehicle.

Food trucks must be parked at least 500 feet from brick-and-mortar restaurants unless the truck operator owns the restaurant or has permission to park there. Additionally, trucks must remain 15 feet from fire hydrants, fire lanes, sidewalks, utility boxes, handicap ramps or building entrances. Trucks must sit off every public right-of-way.

Violating the ordinance carries a fine of $250 or $500 and a possible six-month jail sentence. The City Council can repeal the ordinance if they deem continued food truck operations problematic.

But the ordinance cannot move forward without going before the public for comment.

“I invite the public to come out and give us their thoughts,” McMillan said.