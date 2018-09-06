Locally-owned Foosackly’s says thousands of customers may have had their payment card information compromised due to a hack that has affected 10 stores from Mobile to Pensacola.



According to a letter released by CEO Will Fusaiotti, a point-of-sale (POS) application used by a third-party vendor was hacked earlier this year, which gave the culprits access to “customers’ payment card information” for several months.



“We value your loyalty to Foosackly’s, and we are very sorry this happened,” Fusaiotti wrote.



He went on to write that the attackers used the internet to exploit a vulnerability that third-party vendor’s payment application to install a malicious computer program within the point-of-sale systems at several Foosackly’s locations — allowing it to locate and steal card information.



Fusaiotti said no other personal information was compromised.



“We immediately notified our point-of-sale vendor and launched an investigation with the help of federal law enforcement and a third-party cybersecurity firm,” he added. “We shut down the attack and removed the malicious computer program. With the help of these experts, we are working with our vendor to put in place additional security measures to protect customer information.”



According to the company, the malware used in the hack was operating on POS applications at 10 restaurants for various periods of time with the earliest detected in late March.

The following locations were compromised on the following dates:





Mobile Locations:

310 University Blvd., Mobile, AL [May 5 — Aug. 16]

2250 Airport Blvd Midtown [April 19 — Aug. 16]

3020 Dauphin Street [April 22 — Aug. 16]

7641 Airport Blvd West [May 6 — Aug. 16]

2502 Schillinger Rd. [March 25 — Aug. 16]



Other locations:

1109 Shelton Beach, Saraland, AL [April 20 — Aug. 16]

7843 Moffett Rd, Semmes, AL [April 20 — June 19] [Aug. 23]

2420 McKenzie St., Foley, AL [April 22 — June 19]

US 98, Daphne, AL 5/6/2018 – [Aug. 16 — Aug. 22]

5850 Mobile Highway, West Pensacola, FL [March 26 — June 19]



Fusaiotti said customers with questions or concerns should call (888) 295-0808.

He also encouraged customers who visited any of the affected Foosackly’s restaurants during this time to carefully review their account statements for any hints of fraudulent activity and immediately report any suspicious transactions to their credit card company or bank.



“We are grateful for your business, and look forward to serving you in the future,” Fusaiotti’s letter concluded.