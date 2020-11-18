Band: Nanafalia

Date: Friday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m.

Venue: The Garage, 9 S. Washington St., 251-433-2223

Tickets: Free

Nanafalia (pronounced Nan-uh-fly) is an unincorporated community found in the depths of Marengo County. Nanafalia is also the name representing four rockers who have been using local stages to build their fan base. If there is one thing the members of Nanafalia want you to know about them, then it would be that they are a rock outfit that plays by their own rules. The band’s social media bio maintains the disclaimer the members “reserve the right to drink, smoke, cuss and say lewd things on stage and therefore may not mix well with small children, people with asthma, recovering alcoholics, old people or a**holes.” Even so, this band has no problem pulling an audience to its stage.

Many know this band for its collection of ’90s grunge and classic rock featured in its setlist. However, Nanafalia also boasts quite a few impressive original tracks, which they are currently prepping for the studio. The group’s original material is an expert mixture of classic rock and Southern rock tailored for a modern audience. Rhythmic grooves, merciless guitar riffs and syncopated lyrical delivery are forged into a furious brand of modern rock ’n’ roll that is not scared to explore new sonic realities. Good times and great music follow this band everywhere they go, and Nanafalia’s set at The Garage should make for a great Friday night.