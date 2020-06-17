By Mike Thomason

Don Siegelman, “Stealing Our Democracy: How the Political Assassination of a Governor Threatens Our Nation” (NewSouth Books, Montgomery, 2020) ISBN 978-1-58838-429-4: Cloth, 320 pp. $28.95.

“Stealing Our Democracy” is a powerful autobiographical account of one man’s life and the turbulent political history of late 20th century Alabama as well. It is a story told with passion and one not really told before. Anyone interested in how this state came to be what it is needs to read this book carefully. It is an exciting summary of Siegelman’s efforts to continue and build on our state’s liberal political traditions and what he believes were his enemies’ success in stopping and eventually imprisoning him.

In 1946 a young boy was born to Mobile parents of modest means. He would go on to be a political superstar and then be brought down by his political enemies. After a meteoric rise in Alabama Democratic politics he was elected governor in 2002. He had served as secretary of state, attorney general and lieutenant governor, following a liberal agenda in each office. George Wallace, at the height of his powers, found himself out maneuvered time and time again by this political newcomer.

Siegelman also bucked the conservative/Republican political tide based on Nixon’s Southern Strategy in the late 20th century. As a result he believed he became the target of President George W. Bush, his chief operative Karl Rove, Jeff Sessions and Bill Pryor. Siegelman and others felt Rove was the brains in the Bush White House and Siegelman said he “was long on talent and short on scruples.” Jeff Sessions was then Alabama’s attorney general. Bill Pryor was his deputy attorney general until 1997 when Sessions was elected to the U.S. Senate and Governor Fob James appointed Pryor the Alabama attorney general. With help from their Republican allies and financed by money from Mississippi gambling interests, they stole elections and portrayed Siegelman, their liberal opponent, as a crook.

As Siegelman tells it, Rove and his friends eventually managed to get a criminal case against the governor into recently appointed Bush judge Mark Fuller’s federal court. Fuller told friends he would “hang Don Siegelman.” He eventually did so by sentencing the governor to 88 months in federal prison and giving him a large fine. The governor was charged with bribery and corruption.

I found that Siegelman’s book had basically three parts. The first tells of his early years and his political successes as a liberal in George Wallace’s Alabama. His very success brought him into the sights of Rove, Sessions and Pryor.

The second part of the book describes his efforts to get a parole and a fair trial rather than the kangaroo court of Judge Mark Fuller. With widespread support he was partially successful, but in the end was returned for six years to the federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana. This was a relatively new, low-security prison camp, which looks decent enough from the outside, but not from the inside. Returning in 2009, Siegelman found some of the same abusive correctional officers and the often petty rules used to keep prisoners under tight control. He found the prison more crowded than it had been when he was first sent there.

This last third of the book is a chilling account of conditions inside a low-security penal institution. It is not a county or state prison, but a federal facility. Prisoners are put in solitary confinement for little or no valid reason or subjected to “diesel therapy,” where men are shackled and driven on long, roundabout journeys to court appearances or other required destinations. He shows us how the system warehouses the harassed prisoners who, when they finish their sentences, were very likely worse than when they went in.

Siegelman’s support of prison reform only grew as his years in Oakdale dragged on. His account of his time in federal prison is excellent and this was one of the better institutions in the system. In all his time in federal custody, Siegelman saw little effort at education. Illiterate prisoners were usually equally illiterate when their sentences were completed.

Siegelman makes a list of prison recommendations/reforms he feels we should insist on. Instead, we currently spend a great deal of tax money producing men who know little or no way to survive after release except by criminal activity.

The governor wrote most of this book while in prison and after his release edited it down by half. As a result it has an undeniable punch and should be required reading. His “crimes” have largely been forgotten and he continues to believe he was the victim of a political prosecution by Rove, Sessions, Pryor and Judge Fuller. In the end he was bankrupted, and his political career, once so promising, was destroyed. He and his family suffered humiliation and financial hardship. His accusers prospered, moving as they did in powerful Republican political circles.

The only way Siegelman has to explain his life is “Stealing Our Democracy.” The last chapters detail his recommendations for prison reform and his broader political principles. Both sections deserve our careful reading and consideration. The book lays bare the corrupt side of politics and the steps some will take to destroy a political opponent.