Mayor Sandy Stimpson today announced the hiring of Vincent E. Calametti as Major Projects Director for the City of Mobile.

“We are very fortunate to have a team of talented public servants who are willing to help us build a better future for the City of Mobile,” Stimpson said. “Vince is a proven leader who will be a great resource for our citizens as we deliver a series of major infrastructure projects in the years ahead.”

In his new position, Calametti will have primary responsibility for the City’s management of the Three Mile Creek Greenway Initiative, the Broad Street TIGER Grant and revitalization of the St. Louis Street Corridor.

Calametti previously was employed by Alabama Department of Transportation for 33 years. He spent six years as division engineer for the Southwest Division, which includes Mobile, Baldwin, Conecuh and Escambia counties. In that role, Calametti oversaw more than $2.3 billion in projects and played a key role in the development of the Mobile River Bridge.

“In my career with ALDOT, I’ve had the opportunity to work with cities and counties across southwest Alabama as well as with officials from state and federal government,” Calametti said. “I have truly been inspired by the leadership of Mayor Stimpson and his team at the City of Mobile, and I’m excited for this opportunity.”

Calametti attended the University of South Alabama where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering in 1982. He is a Registered Professional Civil Engineer for the State of Alabama. During Mr. Calametti’ s career, he worked four years with the Mississippi Highway Department, and the last thirty-three years with ALDOT where he retired earlier this year. He is married to Dr. Karen Calametti and they have two daughters.

Calametti will be paid $30,000 per year in the supernumerary position.