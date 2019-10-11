A Mobile bakery will open up another location inside the former Ashland Place Fire Station, according to a statement released by the company Thursday afternoon.

Bake My Day will open up a second location in early 2020, following renovations of the building on Old Shell Road. The improvements will aim to protect the fire station’s historic character, Lafayette Land Company co-owner and CEO Bob Isakson told Lagniappe in a phone interview.

“It’s going to look exactly like it looked originally from the outside,” Isakson said.

Advertisements

One significant change to the building, Isakson said, will be the replacement of the large front fire station door, which will make way for a more business-friendly design. The changes will also include redesigned landscaping out front with a nod to gardens and more scenic spaces.

“Other than that, the building will look the same,” Isakson added.

The bakery, which originally opened on the corner of Spring Hill and McGregor in 2012, will benefit from the new location, according to the statement. One such benefit will be more room for both indoor and outdoor dining.

The city sold the fire station to Lafayette in February of this year for $368,850, and requested the building’s buyer maintain its historic value. Isakson said the company plans to do that.

For more on this story, check out the Oct. 16 edition of Lagniappe.