The former director of the Bayou La Batre Housing Authority (BLBHA), who resigned in 2020 after a freshly appointed board uncovered exorbitant bonuses, high salaries and an attempted $4.1 million retirement scheme, was arrested today on a single felony charge of third degree theft.

District Attorney Ashley Rich did not return a call seeking comment, but Dennis Knizley, an attorney who represents Huddleston, said he does not yet know if the charge is related to a search warrant executed at Huddleston’s home in October 2020.

“I know very little except she contacted me when law enforcement was at her home today, and she bonded out very quickly,” Knizley said, noting the charge is a Class D felony, and likely unrelated to allegations she attempted to more broadly defraud the BLBHA.

Theft of property third degree is defined as property having a value between $500 and $1,499, or the theft of a credit or debit card, regardless of its value.

“Whatever the allegation is, [the charge] is a far cry from what she was accused of,” Knizley said.

Johnny Hatcher, who was appointed to the BLBHA shortly before Huddleston’s resignation, believes the charge may be related to personal property the BLBHA could not account for after Huddleston’s departure.

“The wheels of justice turn slowly sometimes, but they do indeed turn, and I’m hopeful this won’t be the only arrest or the only charge in this case,” Hatcher said today. “I feel confident this is just the beginning.”

At the time of the search warrant, Mobile County Sheriff Office Capt. Paul Burch said investigators were examining the BLBHA’s bank records and financial transactions to account for the legitimacy of purchases, while it was also trying to locate various items of missing personal property.

The BLBHA’s 99-home Safe Harbor housing development was built with more than $17 million in state and federal grants in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. Huddleston was hired in May 2013 by a board that included her husband, Darryl Wilson. Wilson resigned from the board three months later and was hired as maintenance supervisor.

According to documents uncovered after they resigned, Huddleston drew a salary of $120,000, while Wilson was paid $89,000. But as recently as February 2020, they were each awarded annual bonuses of $69,000. Further, Huddleston encouraged the board to sell the property to private developers and in the process, drew up employment contracts that would have awarded her and Wilson nearly all the proceeds from the sale — roughly $4.1 million.

Huddleston and Wilson resigned and the sale was canceled after former Bayou La Batre Mayor Terry Downey appointed new members to the BLBHA, who began to push for a forensic audit and criminal investigation. In December 2020, the BLBHA filed a lawsuit against Huddleston, Wilson, and former members of the board, claiming the employment contracts were invalid because they were “never presented to or approved by the board, and the board’s attorney was never involved in the drafting or review” of the contracts.

That lawsuit was stayed pending the resolution of the criminal investigation.