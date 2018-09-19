Former candidates highlight list of potential judges

Four unsuccessful judicial candidates have joined a slew of other local attorneys vying for the nomination to replace Circuit Court Judge Sarah Stewart when she takes her seat on the Supreme Court of Alabama.

Barney March, Harry Satterwhite, Derrick Williams and George Zoghby were named along with seven other candidates as possible replacements for Stewart, who won the GOP nomination for the state’s highest court in July.

March and Satterwhite were defeated by Brandy Hambright in the Republican primary for another Circuit Court judgeship, and Williams and Zoghby were bested by Spiro Cheriogotis in the GOP primary election to determine the replace for outgoing District judge Bob Sherling.

Hambright will face Judge Karlos Finley in the general election Nov. 6, but Cheriogotis has no Democratic opposition in the race.

According to the Mobile County Judicial Committee, the others candidates are: Grant W. Gibson, William R. Lancaster, Carol C. Little, R. jeffrey Perloff, Jill Phillips, David R. Quittmeyer and R. Tucker Yance.

The committee will be accepting public comments on the candidates through Wednesday, Oct. 17. Anonymous comments will not be accepted but all comments will be kept confidential, according to statement from the commission released Wednesday morning.

It is worth noting that Stewart is actually a member the committee, which will be tasked narrow the list of candidates down to three finalists. She is joined on the committee by attorneys Judson Wells and Warren Butler as well as former state Rep. Jamie Ison and Deloris Bagsby.

The finalists selected by the committee are sent to Gov. Kay Ivey, who will make the final selection.