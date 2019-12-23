Mobile County District Attorney Ashely Rich has announced the indictment of two former officials from the city of Creola who are accused of pocketing more than $68,000 over several years by padding payroll checks and keeping cash collected by local courts.



A grand jury returned an indictment last week against former City Clerk Kim Wright Green and former police Chief Jerry Taylor — both of whom have since been arrested on charges of first-degree theft of property and violations of Alabama’s ethics laws for public officials.



Rich said her office began an investigation into the actions of both former officials after receiving a complaint in July from Mayor Bill Criswell, who took over for former Mayor Don Nelson in 2017. Rich said most of the illegal activity found in the investigation occurred during the Nelson administration.



According to Rich, both Green and Taylor received numerous unexplained checks from Creola during times that were not consistent with scheduled pay periods or typical reimbursement procedures. They also received duplicate checks during certain pay periods between January of 2013 and March of 2017.

In all, Green is accused of stealing more than $39,000 and Taylor is accused of pocketing at least $29,000.



Taylor resigned from his post in Creola to his current job as Chief of Police in the city of Jackson, Alabama, shortly after Criswell was elected. The shakeup caused a big round of turnover within the department, which Lagniappe highlighted in a report from late 2016.



Green left Creola in May 2017 to take the same position with the city of Prichard, which she held until August of 2019. As part of an independent federal investigation, Green has already pleaded guilty to taking roughly $241,581 from Creola and another $158,449 from Prichard over the past two years.



Green has since resigned from her position in Prichard, though as of his arrest on Friday, Dec. 20, Taylor was still employed as the Chief of Police in Jackson. City officials there haven’t made an announcement about Taylor’s future employment, though unless he’s convicted, he’s not required to step down as chief.

