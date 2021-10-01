The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled Thursday that the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Alabama did not abuse its discretion in denying so-called “compassionate release” to former Mobile County Commissioner Freeman Jockisch, who has been imprisoned since 2014 on a federal conviction of child enticement.

Jockisch was arrested by the Saraland Police Department in November 2013 in a sting operation after arriving at a hotel room where he believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl for sex. In fact, he had been communicating with an undercover police officer via Craigslist and upon arrest, Jockisch claimed he arrived at the hotel to minister to someone he believed was a troubled child.

He has unsuccessfully appealed his conviction twice, first on constitutional grounds and last year in an attempt to seek compassionate release in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jockisch, 76, claimed to suffer from coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and other medical conditions, and asked the court to “save my life … from the high likelihood that I will contract the virus.”

Last October, U.S District Court Judge Callie Granade acknowledged Jockisch’s eligibility for compassionate release, but ruled that “given the nature” of his crime, his 120-month sentence was warranted.

“While the court notes Jockisch’s position that he has made substantial rehabilitation efforts while incarcerated and that he has a low risk of recidivism due to his age, the Court finds that the seriousness of his offense and the length of time in which he has been imprisoned warrant his continued imprisonment,” Granade wrote.

Jockisch appealed Granade’s ruling to 11th Circuit, arguing Granade abused her discretion in evaluating his request for compassionate release, but the appeals court ruled yesterday “we find no such abuse here.”

“The district court clearly considered Jockisch’s arguments that he had made ‘substantial rehabilitation efforts while incarcerated’ and presented ‘a low risk of recidivism due to his age,’” the ruling stated. “But it found that ‘the seriousness of his offense and the length of time in which he has been imprisoned’ outweigh those factors, and that early release would ‘fail to reflect the seriousness of his offense, promote respect for the law, provide just punishment, afford adequate deterrence, and protect the public.’ This reasoning reflects adequate consideration of factors relevant to compassionate release in this case.”

It’s not Jockisch’s first stint in federal confinement. In 2004, halfway through his third term representing District 2 on the Mobile County Commission, he resigned after being convicted of lying on income tax and state ethics forms. Sentenced to 33 months in that case, Jockisch was released after serving 28 months, 19 days in a federal work camp in Talladega.

Bureau of Prisons information indicates Jockisch is currently incarcerated at FCI Coleman near Orlando, Florida, and may be eligible for early release in October 2022.