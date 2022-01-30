Jerry Garner took part in a special homecoming event over the weekend. The former Davidson High School standout was one of 40 players invited to take part in the first HBCU Combine, which was held at South Alabama’s Jaguar Training Center on Saturday in conjunction with the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The combine, conducted similarly to the NFL Combine, offered the opportunity for players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) the chance to show their skills in front of NFL personnel, including scouts and coaches.

Garner, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker from Mississippi Valley State, was one of the players who took part in drills that included the bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical leap, long jump and a variety of agility and position drills.

He said he was happy to be back home and to be invited to take part in the combine.

“I’m excited to be here. It’s a wonderful opportunity and I want to make the most of it,” Garner said Saturday.

“I feel like (the combine) helps a lot. I’m just trying to do my part and put Valley back on the map. We had Willie Totten and Jerry Rice and back in their heyday we were on top of the world. I’m just trying to give Valley that publicity and get back on top again. I want to give a huge shoutout to (Jackson State head coach and former NFL standout) Deion Sanders for helping us too.”

The aim of the combine is to provide exposure for HBCU players with NFL personnel ahead of the NFL Draft in April. While some players from HBCU schools will take part in the Senior Bowl, which begins with practices on Tuesday and the annual game on Saturday, Feb. 5, at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, the HBCU Combine gave other players an opportunity to perform in the front of NFL personnel.

“This is huge, huge, huge,” Garner said. “Coming in, we didn’t have a lot of exposure, so it was hard for us to get our names out there. This gives us the opportunity to get right in their (NFL personnel) faces and see that we are capable of doing the same things that the big schools (players) can do.”

This past season, Garner appeared in 10 games for Mississippi Valley State, making 17 solo tackles and 18 assists. He had eight tackles for a loss, three sacks and six quarterback hurries.

“I think I have helped myself tremendously,” he said of his appearance at the HBCU Combine. “I’m trying to be grateful and enjoy the whole process and not let things get inside my head too much. I just want to be thankful and give all the glory to God. I feel good. I left it all out there and I think I shocked some guys with my talent.”

Asked what he hoped NFL people saw from him during the combine, Garner said, “Basically everything — my ability to move, my get-off, my speed, my agility.”

The fact the combine took place in his hometown of Mobile was simply icing on the cake.

“It means everything (to be back home),” he said. “I’m a part of history, first of all for my city, to be invited to this, and for my school. So it’s set in stone now for the rest of my life that I was part of history at the first HBCU Combine. It’s amazing.

“It has been really good. They had an introduction last night and they had some legends come back and it was good to see them. It gave us some inspiration to do it ourselves. Right now we’re just setting the trail for the guys behind us.”

This won’t be Garner’s only pre-draft appearance. He is working out in Mobile and is scheduled to participate in the HBCU Legacy Bowl on Feb. 19. He has already taken part in the Spirit of America Bowl and the HBCU Pigskin Showdown and Small College Showcase. In March, Garner will take part in pro day activities on the Mississippi Valley State campus.

“I’m just going to keep working,” he said.