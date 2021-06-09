Rodney Toomer wants to help make Mobile a better, safer place. That’s why he has decided to run for City Council in District 5.

In his two years in the district, Toomer said he and neighbors have heard gunshots “every other day” and he believes he can address the issue better than incumbent Joel Daves.

“I’ve seen some things nobody has addressed,” he said. “Somebody has to step up.”

A former disc jockey at 93 BLX and a community advocate for more than 22 years, Toomer doesn’t shy away from his political inexperience. In fact, he thinks it could help him in the long run.

“I’m not a politician and I don’t care much for politicians,” he said.

Toomer supports community policing. The city has used at least some aspects of community policing, Toomer said, but he wants officers within the Mobile Police Department (MPD) to be more accessible to residents in a particular area, specifically those officers in leadership positions.

“If residents know police officers better, then they can go directly to the leadership at the precincts,” he said. “The police need to build a relationship with the community.”

The U.S. Army veteran and New York native has mentored youth in the area for years and believes another way to lower the crime rate is to offer young people activities and a path forward. While he was with BLX, Toomer offered production and DJ training to young, at-risk residents through the self-styled “Broadcast University.”

Toomer said he sees issues in District 5 resulting from the city’s inability to attract activities for young people. He said in the last few years there have been fewer programs established for the youth of the city and that can lead to problems.

“You’re going to have problems if you don’t have anything for the youth to do,” he said. “We have to be proactive.”

Annexation

Toomer called annexation “good if it represents everyone in a certain community.” He implied the latest attempt did not do that.

Months before 2020, Mayor Sandy Stimpson approached the City Council about possibly annexing roughly 13,000 residents of an unincorporated area of West Mobile into the city. The council voted against the proposal that would’ve allowed those residents to vote in a referendum to decide on annexation. Four of the seven councilors voted in favor of the referendum, but the proposal needed a supermajority of five votes to pass.

The latest annexation attempt divided communities and the city, Toomer said, and that shouldn’t be the case.

“We have to work together,” he said. “We’re in the same community.”

CIP

Toomer said he has no issues with a portion of the city’s sales tax increase going to pay for the capital improvement program (CIP). He called it “necessary.”

“This is to help, not to hurt,” he said. “The money goes directly to communities that need it.”

CIP is paid for with a portion of the roughly $35 million in revenue coming to the city from an additional penny sales tax levied each year. The majority of the funding, $21 million, is split evenly among the city’s seven districts. CIP is currently in the midst of a five-year extension.

Toomer’s only concern with the program is he wants to make sure it remains transparent to the public.

Amtrak

The Mobile City Council has already agreed to pay $3 million over three years to fund the operations of the return of passenger rail to Mobile. However, the council’s resolution requires a modeling study commissioned by Amtrak and freight rail carriers Norfolk Southern and CSX be completed.

As of right now, it appears the study will not be finished and Amtrak has asked the Surface Transportation Board to rule on whether it can use the freight rail tracks for daily service to and from New Orleans.

Toomer said Mobile “definitely” needs passenger rail to return to improve the quality of life for residents and increase revenue coming into the city. Toomer said Mobile is being surpassed by Baldwin County and amenities like OWA when it comes to generating revenue from tourism.

“That has to fall on our leadership,” he said. “You have to bring dollars in. I’m all for Amtrak.”

While promoting Amtrak, Toomer lamented the loss of other revenue-generating events like BayFest. He called the annual music festival “one of the best things.”

While Toomer is confident a BayFest return to downtown would be a revenue generator, he also promoted the idea of legalized gambling statewide for the benefit it would have on the Port City.