Former Fairhope standout Tevin Brown, who just completed the season with Murray State in the NCAA Tournament, announced via Twitter on Thursday he will skip his final year of eligibility and will declare himself eligible for the upcoming NBA Draft. He also stated in the tweet he will hire an agent as he prepares to move into professional basketball.

Brown was featured in a recent issue of Lagniappe. He set the Murray State and Ohio Valley Conference record for career 3-pointers made, which stood at 348 prior to the NCAA Tournament but is now at 354. He scored 17 points and made 3 of 9 3-point attempts in the Racers’ 92-87 win over San Francisco in the first round of the tournament. Brown then scored 14 points and made 3 of 10 attempts from behind the arc in a 70-60 loss to St. Peter’s in the second round.

Murray State ended its season with a record of 31-3.

In announcing his decision, Brown wrote on Twitter:

“Well, Racer Nation, this time had to come at some point, and all I can say is Thank You with all my heart. From my teammates, to my coaches, to the coaches’ wives, to the fans, to the community, and to all the kids who attended anything I was apart of in my time as a Racer, thank you for believing in me and letting me be apart of such a great program. You guys took me in with open arms and immediately turned me into family from the time I arrived on campus. I will have unforgettable memories forever. This season has been one to remember. I’m sorry that we couldn’t finish how everyone felt we should

have, but I promise you I can speak for our program when I say we gave it our all.

“With that being said … I trust that my journey will take me in the right path as I make my next move to the professional level where I can continue to showcase my talents. I will be signing with an agent and entering my name into the 2022 NBA Draft!”

Brown started all 99 games of his Murray State career. He missed his true freshman season with a foot injury.

This season, Brown, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard, averaged 16.8 points and 5.6 rebounds a game. He also contributed 47 steals, 104 assists and 21 blocked shots. He averaged 74.8 percent from the free thrown line, 42.7 percent in field goal attempts and 38.4 of 3-point shot attempts, making 106 3-pointers this season.