The state’s highest court has denied former House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s request to reconsider its decision upholding six of his criminal convictions — effectively ending an appeals process that has kept one of the architects of Alabama’s Republican supermajority out of prison for years.

Without writing an opinion on the matter, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an order denying Hubbard’s request for a rehearing on an April ruling upholding six of the 12 criminal counts he was convicted on during a public corruption trial in Lee County more than four years ago. Rehearings, which are rarely granted, ask a court to reconsider a recent decision and are typically a last-ditch effort for a losing party.

Hubbard was indicted in 2014 on 23 criminal charges related to the use of his elected position in the Legislature and as the chairman of the Alabama Republican Party for his own personal gain — most of which were violations of the 2010 state ethics law he helped write himself.

The indictment was the result of a lengthy special grand jury investigation in Lee County. After nearly two years, a jury convicted Hubbard of 12 of those 23 counts and he was sentenced to four years in state prison. However, his immediate appeal bounced around until the Supreme Court ruled in April that six of his 12 convictions would stand. On Friday, the court reaffirmed its decision.

Attorney General Steve Marshall, whose office represented the state throughout the appeal, said “the long road to justice is finally nearing its end” for Hubbard. Marshall said the denial means Hubbard will be required to report to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) and begin serving his sentence.

“Mr. Hubbard can no longer avoid being held accountable for his flagrant violations of Alabama’s ethics law,” Marshall wrote in a statement. “As we’ve previously stated, this case was not just a trial of former Speaker Hubbard’s misconduct, but also a test of our ethics law. Hubbard campaigned in 2010 on the message that Alabama ‘sorely needed’ a stronger ethics law. Our ethics laws must be strengthened and protected in order to prevent a repeat of such cavalier violations in the future.”

However, one of Hubbard’s defense attorneys, Joe Dillard, told reporters from al.com Friday Hubbard plans to continue his appeal in federal court — meaning the United States Supreme Court would be asked to review the six convictions that were not thrown out during the appellate process in state court.

It’s currently unclear whether Hubbard will be able to remain out of jail while that process is pending. More information will be added to this story once it’s received from state officials.